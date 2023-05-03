TRAI proposes changes in broadcasting, telecom sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday recommended a user-friendly, transparent and responsive digital single-window system based portal.

The telecom sector regulator also mentioned that each ministry should establish a standing committee on ease of doing business (EoDB) to regularly review, simplify and update the existing processes and ensure ease of doing business as an on-going activity.

For reducing the compliance burden on ISPs (Internet Service Providers), the government may revise the periodicity for submission by the ISPs for providing details of ISP Nodes or Points of Presence (PoP) with their locations and number of broadband/ leased/ dial up subscribers to once a year. The website blocking process should be incorporated on the single-window portal.

In terms of DoT Licensing, there should be a module in the single-window portal to comply with the end-to-end requirements of the rollout obligation process. It also recommended that the process of request for remote access to the network from foreign locations, and approval by DoT should be made online and time-bound.

As per the regulatory body, the permissions of laying, operations and maintenance of submarine cables network should also be made online as a part of SaralSanchar portal. In terms of surrendering the licence, TRAI is of the view that the process of surrender of DoT licence, issuance of NOC and release of bank guarantees to the service providers should be made simple, online and time-bound.

Meanwhile, TRAI said on Tuesday that incremental spectrum usage charges should be applicable only on frequency bands that are shared among telecom operators and not on the entire radiowaves held by them.

