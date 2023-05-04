Home Business

Committee of Creditors can’t finalise Reliance Capital resolution: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse claimed in a letter to the Administrator that its debt of Rs 659.80 crore, which had been claimed by it as a financial creditor, was rejected by the Administrator.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Capital

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The resolution process of Reliance Capital hit another roadblock as Credit Suisse, on Wednesday, said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) does not have the power to approve the resolution plan pending litigation in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Credit Suisse claimed in a letter to the Administrator that its debt of Rs 659.80 crore, which had been claimed by it as a financial creditor, was rejected by the Administrator. This has been challenged by it in the NCLT Mumbai and the matter is pending.

Credit Suisse claimed it is a secured creditor as it has pledge created over RCap’s entire shareholding in Reliance General Insurance. IDBI Trusteeship Services holds these shares on its behalf,  in the capacity of trustee/security agent.

“The cost of CIRP would invariably increase in the event the resolution plan has to test waters post the decision of the Claim Rejection IA which would then once again lead to reconstitution of the CoC. Besides, it would also lead to multiplicity of proceedings that would emanate from such unilateral action,” said the letter. Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings has emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore in the second round of auction held last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Capital Committee of Creditors Credit Suisse
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp