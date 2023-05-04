Home Business

Markets rebound; trade higher in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 77.64 points to 61,270.94 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 27.7 points to 18,117.55.

Published: 04th May 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday amid continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 77.64 points to 61,270.94 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 27.7 points to 18,117.55.

From the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,338 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green, while Seoul traded lower. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

"From the market perspective, more important than the expected dovish rate hike of 25 basis points by the Fed is the Fed chief's comment that "the case of avoiding a recession is more likely than having a recession". Market is likely to remain resilient with limited volatility," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The strength of the rupee and the continued buying by FIIs will impart strength to the market, Vijayakumar added.

The US Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation on Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to the highest level in 16 years.

But the Fed also signalled that it may now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.

"Fed hike seems like this is the last rate hike, but rate cuts could happen later only if there is significant deterioration in economic activity or inflation cools off. This led to sell off in US markets but may not have a material impact on India in the short run as RBI has paused the rate hikes and there is weakness in crude oil price," said Hemang Jani, Head - Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL.

The BSE benchmark had declined 161.41 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 61,193.30 on Wednesday. The Nifty fell 57.80 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 18,089.85. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.37 per cent to USD 72.60 per barrel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp