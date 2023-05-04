Home Business

Uco Bank net profit up 86 per cent to Rs 581 crore on improvement in asset quality

The net interest income at Rs 7,343.13 crore during the year too was the bank’s highest ever.

Published: 04th May 2023

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Public sector Uco Bank on Tuesday reported an 86.2% rise in net profit to Rs 581.24 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 on the back of improvement in asset quality. The bank posted a Rs 312.18 crore net profit in the a year ago period.

Total income of the bank rose 36% to Rs 5,946.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,361.63 crore a year ago. Uco Bank has reported its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 1,862.34 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 929.76 crore in the preceding fiscal, registering a nearly 100% year-on-year growth, according to the Kolkata headquartered lender.

The net interest income at Rs 7,343.13 crore during the year too was the bank’s highest ever. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) in the fourth quarter declined to 4.78 per cent from 7.89 per cent a year ago. Similarly, the net NPA too declined to 1.29 per cent in Q4FY23  from 2.7%.

