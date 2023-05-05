Home Business

Accenture India Chair to retire on Jun 30, company splits role into two new positions

Ajay Vij has been appointed as Country Managing Director, and Sandeep Dutta takes over as the Lead for India Market Unit.

Accenture logo (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services and consulting firm Accenture on Friday said senior managing director and chairperson for Accenture in India Rekha Menon will retire on June 30.

The company also announced that it has done away with the position of chairperson and created two new roles, Country Managing Director and Lead for India Market Unit, for India.

"Ajay Vij has been appointed to the newly created role of Country Managing Director, and Sandeep Dutta takes over as the lead for its India Market Unit. The primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees," Accenture said in a statement.

As country managing director, Vij will expand his current responsibilities as the Corporate Services and Sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities.

Dutta, at present serving as the India Sales Lead, will now lead Accenture's India Market Unit, serving as our India business lead responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients.

In an expansion of this role, Dutta will now also be responsible for working with the local business communities and representing Accenture with local industry and trade bodies.

Menon has been with Accenture for the last 20 years and was appointed to the position of chairperson in 2015.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Rekha for her more than two decades of extraordinary leadership. She helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business," Accenture's Chief Executive Officer for Growth Markets Leonardo Framil said.

Accenture at present employs around 3 lakh people in India.

