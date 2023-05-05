Home Business

NCLT reserves order on Go First’s insolvency plea

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on Go First’s plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution. 

Published: 05th May 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on Go First’s plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution. A two-member bench headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar concluded the day-long hearing during which the crisis-hit airline also sought an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

During the hearing, the airline stated that there is a scope for them to be revived and requested that an interim moratorium be granted. The court observed that there is no provision under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for an interim moratorium.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing proceedings, a few aircraft leasing companies have approached aviation regulator DGCA to repossess aircraft,  which they had leased to the bankrupt airline. Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Go First, said the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is to ensure that a company is a going concern and not ground it.

Go First also argued that an interim moratorium will prevent lessors from taking possession of its 26 aircraft. The airline said if the company loses possession of the aircraft, the continuance of its business will be at stake. This, in turn, would impact the employment of 7,000 direct and 10,000 indirect employees as well as debt repayment to creditors.  Aircraft lessors also opposed the airline’s request saying that insolvency proceedings can’t be initiated without hearing them.

They also opposed the demand for an interim moratorium by Go First. Lessors also questioned the ability of the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IR) to run the company and cited Jet Airways’ example of how it has gone “down the drain.”

They also said if Go First is granted an interim moratorium, it would restrain third parties like them from enforcing contractual rights. The Wadia family-promoted Go First (formerly known as GoAir) on Tuesday had announced filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT, Delhi.

