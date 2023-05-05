Home Business

Travel agents' body urges Go First to process ticket refunds using money in credit shell 

On GoFirst's website, bookings are available from May 23 but there was no official word on whether the suspension of ticket sales has been extended beyond May 15.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Go First Airlines

Go First Airlines (Photo | Go First Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid uncertainty over tickets booked by passengers with crisis-hit Go First, a travel agents' body on Friday urged the carrier to make the refunds from the agents' funds deposited in a credit shell with the airline.

The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has also urged Go First that the ticket refund amount be directly credited to the agents' bank accounts as many passengers are seeking refunds.

TAFI, which has more than 1,400 members, in a letter to Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that thousands of tickets need to be cancelled due to the suspension of flights.

Go First has cancelled all flights till May 9 and has suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.

On GoFirst's website, bookings are available from May 23 but there was no official word on whether the suspension of ticket sales has been extended beyond May 15.

"Hundreds of travel agents across the country have placed substantial deposits with your airline in a credit shell to be used for immediate and future bookings and which currently remain unutilised," the letter said.

ALSO READ: NCLT reserves order on Go First’s insolvency plea

While noting that it will not be possible to refund the passengers unless funds are received from the airline, TAFI said that "refunds be effected as a direct credit to the agents' bank accounts, rather than being placed in a credit shell".

On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA ordered the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation.

Go First, which suspended flights starting May 3, was operating around 180 to 185 flights every day and carried out 30,000 passengers daily.

Grappling with a severe fund crunch due to the grounding of more than half of its fleet, the Wadia group-owned carrier has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

After hearing the plea on Thursday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order.

Aircraft lessors have opposed Go First's petition and many of them have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for deregistration of aircraft leased to the airline.

READ MORE: Go First suspends sale of tickets till May 15; DGCA asks airline to process refunds for passengers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go First DGCA NCLT Travel Agents Federation of India Go First Airlines
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp