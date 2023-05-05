Home Business

US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment down

The world's biggest economy added 253,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 165,000 number in March, while the jobless rate ticked down to 3.4 percent, said the Labor Department.

Published: 05th May 2023 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

US Treasury secretary in India

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Hiring in the United States picked up pace in April and the unemployment rate inched down, according to government data released Friday, defying expectations of a slowdown despite higher interest rates.

The latest figures show that the labor market remains strong despite banking sector upheaval, higher borrowing costs and uncertainty surrounding a potential government default.

The world's biggest economy added 253,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 165,000 number in March, while the jobless rate ticked down to 3.4 percent, said the Labor Department.

"Employment continued to trend up in professional and business services, health care, leisure and hospitality, and social assistance," the department said in a statement.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.5 percent to $33.36, data showed, and compared with a year ago, the figure is up 4.4 percent.

To rein in stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve has lifted the benchmark lending rate ten consecutive times since early 2022 –- with higher lending costs making it pricier to borrow funds for big-ticket purchases or business expansion.

Analysts originally expected hiring to ease to the slowest pace in over two years, closely eyeing the job market for signs that the economy is cooling enough for the central bank to pause its cycle of rate increases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US economy unemployment
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp