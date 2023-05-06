Home Business

Amazon acquires Snackable AI to boost podcast offerings

Founded in 2018, Snackable AI specialised in using AI to add structure and metadata to video and audio easily with AI-generated chapters, highlights and more.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For reprentational purpose

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon has quietly acquired audio content discovery engine Snackable AI to strengthen its podcast features for an undisclosed sum, the media reported.

The Snackable AI team joined Amazon Music to work on existing podcast projects.

Mari Joller, Founder and CEO of Snackable, is now working as an artificial intelligence and machine learning product leader at Amazon, reports The New York Post.

Founded in 2018, Snackable AI specialised in using AI to add structure and metadata to video and audio easily with AI-generated chapters, highlights and more.

Snackable will be working on podcast features offered through Amazon Music.

Prior to its acquisition by Amazon, Snackable had raised a total of USD 3.1 million from investors.

The deal came as Amazon and other Big Tech firms push to implement AI-driven features in their products in the ChatGPT era.

Inspired by the ChatGPT success, Amazon is now building a large language model (LLM) to power Alexa that's much larger and much more "generalised and capable", which is going to rapidly accelerate the vision of offering the world's best personal assistant.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that ChatGPT is a good example of an application that's being built.

"We'll build some of those applications ourselves. So for instance, we think one of the most compelling applications that are going to be built in generative AI have to do with making developers much more effective with coding assistance," he noted during the company's latest quarterly earnings call.

"I think there's a significant business model underneath it," he added.

"We've been investing in building our own large language models for several years, and we have a very large investment across the company," said Jassy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Snackable AI podcast features Mari Joller
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp