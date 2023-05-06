Home Business

Forex reserves hit new high of $588.78 bn

The local unit had hit a three-month high of 81.61 in intraday trades on April 27.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Forex reserves

Representative image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped to a 10-month high of $588.78 billion for the week ending April 28, after registering a weekly rise of $4.53 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.

The overall reserves fell $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion in the previous reporting week. For the week to which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had ended 0.3% higher against the US dollar and traded in a range of 81.61 to 82.10. The local unit had hit a three-month high of 81.61 in intraday trades on April 27. During the week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased nearly $5 billion to $519.485 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foreign exchange reserves Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp