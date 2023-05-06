Home Business

HDFC twins, fear of global banking crisis pull down mkt

Dragged by HDFC twins on concerns of post-merger fund outflow and fear of a global banking crisis, domestic equity market tumbled more than 1% on Friday. 

Published: 06th May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC

The bank saw healthy growth in retail loan.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dragged by HDFC twins on concerns of post-merger fund outflow and fear of a global banking crisis, domestic equity market tumbled more than 1% on Friday.  The BSE Benchmark Sensex plunged 695 points to close at 61,054, while the broader NSE Nifty50 fell 188 points to settle at 18,068. In addition, global cues were lacklustre as the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 25bps and signalled the need for further rate hikes to control inflation. The US market also witnessed strong selling pressure on Thursday on worries that more regional banks are facing an existential crisis.

While there is no immediate fear that Indian banks may collapse like some foreign banks, it is the merger exercise at the country’s largest private lender that seems to have spooked investors. The two heavyweights- HDFC and HDFC Bank - plunged up to 6% on Friday after global index MSCI said post the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, it will include the merged entity in its large-cap index.

However, instead of using the adjustment factor of 1, the adjustment factor would be 0.5. The adjustment factor is the weightage of a stock assigned within a particular index. This, according to Nuvama Research, will result in an outflow of $150 to $200 million in the merged entity. MSCI’s update and fall in share prices came even as HDFC on Thursday reported a 20% increase in its PAT to Rs 4,425 crore for the quarter ending March.

With the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) already giving the green signal to the approval, the merged entity is likely to have a combined asset base of Rs 18 lakh crore. “Markets reversed the 
gains of the previous session and shed a per cent on Friday. Apart from feeble global cues, the sharp cut in the HDFC twins was largely weighing on the sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“The decline in the index has faded the bullish tone and indications are now in favor of consolidation. On the index front, Nifty has major support at 17,850 so any dip towards that mark may prompt fresh buying,” added Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC BSE Sensex
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp