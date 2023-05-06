Home Business

India 'exciting' market, great to be here: Tim Cook 

Apple CEO says company registered double-digit year-on-year growth in the country in March quarter of 2023

Published: 06th May 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tim Cook

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Friday said India is an ‘incredibly exciting’ market and it is great to be in the country as a lot of people entering the middle class who could be potential customer for the company’s products.

The company registered a strong double-digit growth year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the Apple CEO said. Cook, in Apple’s March quarter earnings call for analysts, also said that he was “delighted and excited by the enthusiasm he saw about the brand in India”. Cook recently visited India to unveil its first two retail stores in the country.

“Looking at the business in India, we did set a quarterly record, grew very strong, double digits YoY. So it was quite a good quarter for us, taking a step back, India is an incredibly exciting market. It’s a major focus for us. I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable,” said Cook. 

Apple reported quarterly revenue of $94.8 billion, down 3% on-year, with iPhone sales contributing $51.3 billion. However, the company said it has witnessed stellar quarter in emerging markets, including Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Brazil and Malaysia. 

Sharing his experience of his recent India visit, Tim Cook said he couldn’t have been more delighted by the excitement and enthusiasm of the customers, developers, creators and team members in India. “Over time, we’ve been expanding our operations there to serve more customers, and three years ago, we launched the Apple Store online, and then, we launched two stores just a few weeks ago, and they’re off to a great start, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi,” he added. 

For the last one year, Apple has performed very well in Indian market. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), the iPhone maker captured 4% market share in the country with a 17% YoY increase in its shipments in 2022. The company sold nearly 6.7 million units in 2022, as against 4.8 million in 2021 and 2.7 million in 2020.  

“What I do see in India is a lot of people entering the middle class, and I’m hopeful that we can convince some number of them to buy an iPhone and we’ll see how that works out. But right now, it’s working out well,” he added. On opportunity across the board, including in streaming services, Cook said Average revenue per user (ARPU) is much lower in India than other regions whether it is TV, movie streaming or music. 

Seen stellar quarter in emerging markets: Cook
Tim Cook, in Apple’s March quarter earnings call, said he was “delighted and excited by the enthusiasm he saw about the brand in India”. Cook recently visited India to unveil its first two retail stores in the country. Company said it has witnessed stellar quarter in emerging markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
apple CEO Tim Cook
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp