Home Business

Rupee may see 80/$ level in FY24 on the back of narrowing CAD, fall in dollar

She expects INR to touch 80 again on the back of narrowing CAD and lowering dollar. “Yes we would see it touching 80 again.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Money, rupees

For representational purpose

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Weakening dollar, structural changes in current account deficit (CAD) and global slowdown seem to support Indian rupee (INR) against the US dollar as experts say rupee could regain some lost ground and go back to 80 per USD levels. 

The Indian currency appreciated by 1% since start of FY24 and is currently trading at 81.74. The Indian currency depreciated 7.8% in FY 23, while touching its lowest at 83.28 in October. Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services, also echoed the same viewpoint.

She expects INR to touch 80 again on the back of narrowing CAD and lowering dollar. “Yes we would see it touching 80 again. The current account ideally is looking positive for India for next year because of the lever with services and conventional services going up. Overall current account sustainability should be in a better shape whereas, at the same time whether it will be able to sustain below 79 for a longer period this year, we will have to see,” Arora said.

Rumki Majumdar, economist with Deloitte India, says INR depreciated over the past one year primarily because of the strengthening of the dollar index. “But with the impending US and global slowdown, the dollar value is weakening. This should help INR to gain back some strength,” she says

One of the major reasons that is helping rupee become stronger is the structural change in India’s current account is. In FY24, the current account deficit is estimated to be 1.4% of GDP from 2.1% of GDP in FY23. As per Majumdar, India’s decision to use INR for global trade settlement, ability to import oil at discounted prices, and rising services export will likely reduce demand for the dollar and ease pressure on INR, as per Majumdar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar global slowdown current account deficit
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp