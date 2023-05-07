Home Business

Union Bank net profit up 93 per cent in Q4

The provisions stood at Rs 2,935.6 crore in the quarter that ended March this year against Rs 3,618.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Published: 07th May 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Bank of India.

Union Bank of India. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Public sector lender Union Bank of India has reported a 93.27% rise in standalone net profit at to Rs 2,782 crore for the quarter that ended March, compared to Rs 1,440 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The net interest income rose 21.9% to Rs 8,250.5 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 6,769.4 crore in the previous quarter. The provisions stood at Rs 2,935.6 crore in the quarter that ended March this year against Rs 3,618.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Non-interest income grew 62.48% to Rs 5,269 crore in January-March 2023, helped by handsome performance on the recoveries front.

“We are expecting 10-12% growth in advances and 8-10 % growth in deposits in the current financial year,” said A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive of Union Bank of India, addressing the press conference.

Recoveries from accounts written off in the past zoomed to Rs 2,954 crore from Rs 294 crore in the year-ago period, boosting the bottom line.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Bank of India net profit interest income
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp