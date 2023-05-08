Canara Bank net profit increases 91 per cent to Rs 3,175 crore in Q4

The bank’s net interest income or NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 23% to Rs 8,616 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 7,006 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The lender improved its asset quality over a year ago period as its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 5.35% as of Mar 2023 down from 5.89% as of December 2022, and from 7.51% as at Mar 2022.