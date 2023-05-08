Cuemath, Teachmint lay off 170 employees

In the internal memo to employees, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, of Unacademy Group, said, “We have taken every step in the right direction to make our core business profitable, yet it’s not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper. This has led me to take another difficult decision.” He said today, the global economy is enduring a recession, funding is scarce and running a profitable business is key.