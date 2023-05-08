Go First asks NCLT for urgent hearing  

The bench agreed to look into Go First’s request but didn’t give the next date of the hearing. Another bench which heard the petition of an operational creditor SS Associates Services seeking insolvency proceedings against the carrier said the matter needs to be listed before the bench headed by the president. Go First (formerly known as Go Air) announced last week that they are filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi. The company is also seeking direction to appoint an insolvency resolution process (IRP) and an interim moratorium on its pending dues.