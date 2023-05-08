Indian Bank net profit up 47 per cent to Rs 1,447 crore in Q4

The fall in the bad loans ratio helped reduce the provisions towards NPAs for the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 1,040 crore compared to Rs 2,046 crore in the year-ago period. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined marginally to 16.49% from 16.53% at the end of March 2022. The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.60 per share or 86% of Rs 10 face value for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.