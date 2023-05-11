Home Business

MG Motor to sell majority stake to local partner

MG is yet to share the names of potential partner or partners while JSW Group declined to comment on this.

Published: 11th May 2023 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

MG Motor announces next-gen Hector SUV. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

MG Motor announces next-gen Hector SUV. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  MG Motor is planning to sell a majority stake in its India operation to a local partner (or partners) in the next two-four years, according to the company's strategic five-year business road map announced on Wednesday.

The British brand owned by China’s largest car maker Shanghai Automotive, is reportedly in talks with steel magnate Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group to dilute stake. If the deal goes through will mark the entry of JSW in the passenger vehicle industry.  MG is yet to share the names of potential partner or partners while JSW Group declined to comment on this.

The carmaker’s decision to rope in a local partner comes as more Chinese firms are struggling to obtain foreign direct investment (FDI) clearance from the Government of India for their future endeavours. Tension between India and China has remained at an elated level since troops of both sides clashed at the Galwan Valley in June 2020. Following this, India banned hundred of Chinese apps and amended FDI rules to increase the screening of proposals made by countries that share a border.

Owing to this, China’s Great Wall Motor (GWM) pulled out from India and abandoned its $1 billion project. Other Chinese automakers such as Futon and Changan also pulled out from the Indian market.
The maker of the Hector and Astor SUV is also aiming to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity and have a total of 20,000 workforce by 2028.

The carmaker plans to establish a second manufacturing facility in Gujarat to increase its production output from the current 1,20,000 to 3,00,000 vehicles (including both plants’ capacity). The company intends to launch 4-5 new cars, mostly electric vehicle (EV) models, and achieve 65-75% of its sales from the EV portfolio by 2028. MG has plans to establish a battery assembly unit in Gujarat as well.
MG Motor had entered India in September 2017 by acquiring General Motors India’s Halol plant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MG Motor
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp