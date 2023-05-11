Home Business

Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 82.09 against US dollar

On the other hand, the US currency found support amid the easing of US inflation, which also triggered positive sentiments across the global markets.On the other hand, the US currency found support am

Published: 11th May 2023 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Money, rupees

For representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices in overseas markets.

Besides, negative sentiments in the equity markets also dragged down the local unit.

Forex traders said investors traded cautiously awaiting inflation data on the domestic front, which is slated to be announced on Friday.

On the other hand, the US currency found support amid the easing of US inflation, which also triggered positive sentiments across the global markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 81.97 against the US currency and finally closed at 82.09 (provisional), registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched its intra-day high of 81.93 and hit the lowest level of 82.13 against the dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.94 against the US currency. According to the US government data, consumer inflation in April eased to 4.9 per cent, better than street expectations.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said the domestic unit is likely to stay in the range of 81.85-82.25 as participants are awaiting US unemployment data, to be announced later in the day.

"The prices of crude oil saw an upward trend, putting pressure on the rupee. Forex market participants are waiting for US jobless data later in the evening. The rupee range can be seen between 81.85-82.25," Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.42 per cent to 101.91. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures increased 0. 56 per cent to USD 76.84 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 35.68 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 61,904.52 points, and the broader NSE Nifty closed 18.10 points or 0.1 per cent lower at 18,297.00 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,833.13 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar Forex
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp