SCO adopts India’s proposal on developing digital infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) agreed to support adoption of digital public infrastructure (DPI) developed by India such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface, DigiLocker and CoWin, said information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.
In a meeting on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), chaired by India, Vaishnaw proposed to the SCO member states to support adoption of India’s digital public infrastructure. The minister also emphasised that India stack being interoperable and open application programming interface (API) based, it is enabling digital inclusion, innovation and social empowerment.
The minister also urged them to assess, evaluate and adopt India Stack and benefit from this DPI. “DPI is very important from the perspective of having completion, making sure that technology is democratised and making sure of digitally inclusive growth among member states,” said the minister.
He also said there was also a need for interoperability between different systems being developed by the member states and the body recognised the need for setting up an organisation for setting common standards for interoperability of digital systems among member states.
This year, India will chair the Annual Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in December. “Indian ethos is based on the firm belief that the entire humanity is one family. I would urge all fellow members of SCO to assess, evaluate and adopt India Stack and benefit from this digital public infrastructure,” said Vaishnaw.
The minister also shared with the SCO member states about India’s investment of $3 billion to take mobile connectivity to villages in remote areas and $5 billion to bring broadband connectivity to all 250 thousand Gram Panchayats.
‘India stack enables digital inclusion’
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw proposed to the SCO member states to support adoption of India’s digital public infrastructure. The minister also emphasised that India stack being interoperable and open application programming interface (API) based, it is enabling digital inclusion, innovation and social empowerment. He urged them to assess, evaluate and adopt India Stack and benefit from this DPI