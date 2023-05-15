Home Business

Swedish inflation slows on lower food prices

"Food prices fell for the first time since November 2021, which contributed to an easing of the inflation rate in April,"  Caroline Neander, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

Published: 15th May 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo | AP)

The 'Nobel' land: A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's inflation slowed more than expected in April as food prices dropped for the first time since 2021, official data showed Monday, possibly giving the central bank room to pause its rate-hike campaign.

Consumer prices rose by 10.5 percent last month, compared to 10.6 percent in March.

"Food prices fell for the first time since November 2021, which contributed to an easing of the inflation rate in April,"  Caroline Neander, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

The statistics agency also noted that fuel prices had fallen seven percent over the past year.

Inflation peaked in December at 12.3 percent -- a more than 30-year high -- then slowed down slightly in January to 11.7 percent, but unexpectedly spiked back to 12 percent in February.

Like its peers in the United States and Europe, Sweden's central bank has repeatedly hiked its guiding rate in an effort to rein in inflation.

Riksbank raised the rate to 3.5 percent in late April and said it would "probably" raise it by another quarter-point in June or September.

Sweden's inflation adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF) -- the figure used by the Riksbank to guide monetary policy -- was 7.6 percent in April, compared to 8.0 percent in March.

According to analysts queried by news agency TT, the drop was more than expected, which could lead the Riksbank to hold off raising the rate further in June.

For 2023 as a whole, the central bank expects the Swedish economy to contract 0.7 percent, and has forecasted unadjusted inflation of 8.9 percent and rising unemployment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweden
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp