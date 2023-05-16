Home Business

Ex Silicon Valley Bank head says social media 'fueled' run on doomed bank

Part of his written statement focused on the events of March 8, when SVB announced it sold $21 billion in assets that day -- at a loss of $1.8 billion -- to raise cash due to a deposit flight.

Published: 16th May 2023 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

 Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). (Photo | Flickr)

By AFP

NEW YORK: The former head of Silicon Valley Bank blamed the lender's sudden collapse on a "social media-fueled run" on it, according to congressional testimony released Monday.

In a written statement ahead of his first major public appearance Tuesday since the bank's sudden March demise, former chief executive Gregory Becker defended SVB's risk management practices and suggested the 40-year-old California lender fell victim to forces beyond its control, such as the Federal Reserve's abrupt shift in monetary policy to counter inflation.

Becker is expected to face tough questioning Tuesday from the Senate Banking Committee.

Part of his written statement focused on the events of March 8, when SVB announced it sold $21 billion in assets that day -- at a loss of $1.8 billion -- to raise cash due to a deposit flight.

The bank at the time "had sufficient liquidity and was adequately capitalized," Becker said.

But later that day another lender, Silvergate Bank, announced it would wind itself down and liquidate -- a statement that Becker described as a catalyst for SVB's ultimate demise.

Even though the two institutions "were very different banks," SVB had been mentioned in a February newspaper article that discussed the two firms' securities portfolios.

"Silvergate's failure and the link to SVB caused rumors and misconceptions to spread quickly online, leading to the start of what would become an unprecedented bank run," Becker said in his testimony.

SVB was seized by federal regulators on March 10.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr has called SVB's demise a "textbook case of mismanagement," calling out the lender for its disproportionate number of uninsured deposits and its meager hedging strategy to mitigate interest rate risk.

SVB had invested heavily in US government-backed securities during a period of ultra-low Federal Reserve interest rates, reassured by Fed statements that inflation would be "transitory" and not demand rapid rate hikes, Becker said.

When the Fed aggressively lifted rates, SVB's holdings tumbled in value. While other banks also experienced these paper losses, SVB was forced to sell some of the assets to raise quick cash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silicon Valley Bank inflation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp