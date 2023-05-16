Home Business

Outgoing Puma India head’s start-up raises Rs 430 crore  

They have raised Rs 430 crore ($52 bn). Convergent Finance has invested Rs 400 crore and the rest came from individual investors.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Outgoing managing director of PUMA India and South East Asia Abhishek Ganguly, along with two other outgoing executives from PUMA India, have launched a sportswear and athleisure solutions platform called Agilitas Sports. 

They have raised Rs 430 crore (USD 52 billion). Convergent Finance has invested Rs 400 crore and the rest came from individual investors. Abhishek Ganguly, Founder of Agilitas Sports, said, “Agilitas Sports aims to disrupt and redefine the sportswear industry by seamlessly integrating innovation and technology across the product value chain from the factory floor to the retail shelf.”

Currently, sports footwear accounts for 16% of the overall footwear market and is the fastest-growing segment.  Its share is trending towards the global averages of over 30% in emerging markets and 50% in mature markets, according to reports. The current total footwear market of approximately Rs 110 billion is projected to grow at about 13% CAGR up to 2030.

The start-up’s other partners are Atul Bajaj, the outgoing Executive Director – Sales and Operations of PUMA India, and Amit Prabhu, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer of PUMA India.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Ganguly Agilitas Sports
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp