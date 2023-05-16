Home Business

SpiceJet subsidiary to raise USD 100 million from UK’s SRAM & MRAM Group

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday said its subsidiary SpiceExpress will receive $100 million investment from a UK-based group- SRAM & MRAM Group. 

Published: 16th May 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet, Spice Jet

A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday said its subsidiary SpiceExpress will receive $100 million investment from a UK-based group- SRAM & MRAM Group. The Group, headed by Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, in December last year had announced that they will invest `2 lakh crore in Odisha to set up a semiconductor unit in the state.

Founded in 1995, SRAM & MRAM Group claims it has a footprint in five continents, with over 35 locations, over 300 employees with a sales turnaround of $800 million during FY17-18. Its latest financials could not be found on their website.  

The UK-based group claims it has branch offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh. Its business interest ranges from technology, and agriculture to hospitality, said Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, “We see excellent growth opportunities in the logistics and cargo space in India.

We are confident that SpiceXpress will contribute to India’s growth story. In a short time since its inception, the company has shown exceptional growth in the nascent air cargo market and we see tremendous potential for the company in India’s fast-growing cargo and logistics market.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet SpiceExpress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp