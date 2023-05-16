SpiceJet subsidiary to raise USD 100 million from UK’s SRAM & MRAM Group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday said its subsidiary SpiceExpress will receive $100 million investment from a UK-based group- SRAM & MRAM Group. The Group, headed by Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, in December last year had announced that they will invest `2 lakh crore in Odisha to set up a semiconductor unit in the state.

Founded in 1995, SRAM & MRAM Group claims it has a footprint in five continents, with over 35 locations, over 300 employees with a sales turnaround of $800 million during FY17-18. Its latest financials could not be found on their website.

The UK-based group claims it has branch offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh. Its business interest ranges from technology, and agriculture to hospitality, said Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, “We see excellent growth opportunities in the logistics and cargo space in India.

We are confident that SpiceXpress will contribute to India’s growth story. In a short time since its inception, the company has shown exceptional growth in the nascent air cargo market and we see tremendous potential for the company in India’s fast-growing cargo and logistics market.”

NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday said its subsidiary SpiceExpress will receive $100 million investment from a UK-based group- SRAM & MRAM Group. The Group, headed by Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, in December last year had announced that they will invest `2 lakh crore in Odisha to set up a semiconductor unit in the state. Founded in 1995, SRAM & MRAM Group claims it has a footprint in five continents, with over 35 locations, over 300 employees with a sales turnaround of $800 million during FY17-18. Its latest financials could not be found on their website. The UK-based group claims it has branch offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh. Its business interest ranges from technology, and agriculture to hospitality, said Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, “We see excellent growth opportunities in the logistics and cargo space in India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We are confident that SpiceXpress will contribute to India’s growth story. In a short time since its inception, the company has shown exceptional growth in the nascent air cargo market and we see tremendous potential for the company in India’s fast-growing cargo and logistics market.”