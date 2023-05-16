Bharti Airtel net profit up 4 per cent to Rs 3K crore,  APRU at Rs 193

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 49.2% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The telco earned a net profit of Rs 2,007.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 14.31% to Rs 36,009 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 31,500.3 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Its India business posts an EBITDA of Rs 13,403 crore, and an EBITDA margin of 53.1%, up 225 bps year-on-year (YoY).
The company said its ARPU (average revenue per user) for the quarter stood at Rs 193 as compared to Rs 178 in Q4FY22 on the back of its continued focus on acquiring quality customers and delivering enhanced customer experience.
It has strengthened its postpaid segment with a customer base of 35.6 million (including IoT). The company added 23.3 million 4G data customers to its network over last year, an increase of 11.6% YoY. Its capex for the quarter stands at Rs 8,989 crore. The company rolled out additional ~12.5k towers in the quarter to further strengthen its network coverage and provide ubiquitous connectivity.
“This has been another strong quarter as we end the fiscal year has further strengthened our portfolio. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 0.6%, while EBITDA margin expanded to 52.2% despite there being two fewer days in the quarter.”