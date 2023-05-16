BoB profit up 168 per cent, keeps Rs 500 crore for Go First exposure

MUMBAI: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported a 168% jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 4,775 crore, helped by a decline in money set aside for loan losses. Its net profit for the full financial year 2022-23 nearly doubled to Rs 14,110 crore.
In the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 33.8% to Rs 11,525 crore, aided by a growth in advances of nearly 19% and an expansion in net interest margin (NIM) to 3.53% as against 3.07% in the year-ago period.
The bank’s income from fees stood at Rs 1,714 crore, a rise of 4.6% from Rs 1,638 crore in the year-ago period. Its managing director and chief executive Sanjiv Chadha told reporters that he was himself surprised with the higher NIMs, and will aim to protect the 3.5% level in the current financial year (FY24).
The bank is aiming for a loan growth of 13-14% in FY24, which will include 11-13% growth in the corporate advances, officials said. In the fourth quarter of FY23, the bank’s overall provisions for bad debts decreased by 94 % to Rs 320 crore as against Rs 5,200 crore in the year-ago period.
Chadha said the credit cost for FY23 came at 0.5%, much below the 1% expectation, and the bank will strive to keep it under 1% in the long term as well. The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.79% as of March 31, as against 6.61% in the year-ago period and 4.53% in December.