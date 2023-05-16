Defence stocks may rally as govt bans import of 928 items

Jasani, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T, GRSE, Mazagon Dock, MIDHANI, and Zen Tech could be some of the beneficiaries of this move. However, as a large number of these stocks have already run up over the past few quarters, one needs to take an individual view on buying on dips at safe entry levels, he added. Defence-related stocks have rallied between 15% and 80% in the past one year.