India will become next semiconductor hub: Telecom minister

He asserted that in the next five to 10 years, India will emerge as a major semiconductor destination for companies. The minister was recently on a trip to the US, where he met nearly 45 companies in three days. The government also signed a MoU with Purdue University for a joint programme, joint research and online course for semiconductor industry. Under the Semicon India programme that aims to train 85,000 semiconductor engineers in the country, the minister said by now it already has about 106 universities, which are running semiconductor programmes.