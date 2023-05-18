Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore into cloud infrastructure in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in India, Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced its plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030.

This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore ( USD 23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, AWS said.

This planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year. These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data center supply chain in India.

This follows AWS’s investment of Rs 30,900 crore between 2016-2022, which will bring AWS’s total investment in India to Rs 1,36,500 crore by 2030.

According to 451 Research, Indian companies and public sector organisations that migrate computing workloads from on-premises data centers to cloud infrastructure can expect to reduce their energy use – and associated carbon footprint – by nearly 80%.

AWS has two data center infrastructure regions in India – the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022 . AWS has invested more than Rs 30,900 crore in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022. This includes both capital and operating expenditures associated with constructing, maintaining, and operating the data centers in that Region, the company said in a statement.

AWS estimates that its overall contribution to the GDP of India between 2016 and 2022 was more than Rs 38,200 crore, and the investment supported approximately 39,500 FTE jobs annually in Indian businesses.

"Since 2016, AWS has invested billions of dollars into cloud infrastructure in India to support the tremendous growth we have witnessed in the use of cloud for digital transformation,” said Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia (Amazon Web Services India). “In addition to building cloud infrastructure and helping local customers and partners digitally transform, we have trained more than four million people in India with cloud skills since 2017, and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects to meet our global 100% renewable energy goal by 2025. Our planned investment of Rs 1,05,600 crore by 2030 will help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse,"he added.

Many customers in India run their workloads on AWS. This includes government entities such as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, public healthcare institutions like Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, large Indian enterprises such as Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and Titan, small and medium businesses like Havmor, Qube Cinema, and Narayana Nethralaya, and startups like BankBazaar, HirePro, M2P, and Yubi, among others.



