BSNL’s 4G service to cover all states by year-end 

Regarding the eroding market share in broadband connections, where BSNL was once the market leader, Purwar attributed it to the low speed provided and suggested upgrading to FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home). The telco lost its top position in the segment to Jio in November 2021, just two years after the commercial launch of JioFiber. “Everyone needs high speed, and for high speed one needs fibre. However, when it comes to FTTH, every circle has experienced positive growth. On the other hand, in the mobile sector, we did observe a negative growth” said Purwar.