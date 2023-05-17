Fourth major exit from Meta India in 6 months

Last month, the Facebook parent started firing many employees in the second round of layoffs. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had said it would cut 10,000 jobs in the second round of layoff. India is the biggest market for WhatsApp, and reports suggest there are over 487 million WhatsApp users. In March, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that overall they expect to reduce team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that they haven’t hired yet.