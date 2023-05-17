Fourth major exit from Meta India in 6 months

BENGALURU: Meta, parent company of Facebook, sees yet another major exit from the company as its director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has announced his resignation. His exit comes amid the ongoing layoffs at the company.
Chopra joined Meta in January 2019. Referring to layoffs, he said the recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. “I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly, “he said.
Chopra also said he is looking forward to a new phase in his professional life. This is fourth major exit in Meta in the last six months. Recently, India head Ajit Mohan, public policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal and WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose had quit the company.
After Mohan’s exit, Chopra took over on an interim basis and handed over to Sandhya Devanathan.
“Manish has decided to step down from his role in Meta to pursue a new phase in his professional journey. He was a part of the India leadership team for more than 4 years and played a key role in scaling our business and deepening our relationships with creators and businesses,” said Sandhya Devanathan, VP, Meta India, in a statement.
Last month, the Facebook parent started firing many employees in the second round of layoffs. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had said it would cut 10,000 jobs in the second round of layoff. India is the biggest market for WhatsApp, and reports suggest there are over 487 million WhatsApp users. In March, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that overall they expect to reduce team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that they haven’t hired yet.