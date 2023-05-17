Google asks app developers to implement new billing system

As per Google, today only 3% of developers in India sell digital goods or services and, therefore, would need to pay a service fee. “For the vast majority of developers, our fees are 15% or less, the lowest rates of any major app store, due to the range of pricing programs Google Play offers,” said the company. The company estimates that less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play currently could pay a service fee of above 15%. And this fee is further reduced by 4% if a user pays through an alternative billing system to fairly reflect that Google Play’s billing system has not been used.