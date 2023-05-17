Google asks app developers to implement new billing system

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google on Wednesday asked Indian developers on Play Store to abide by the new user choice billing system, effective from April 26, 2023, or the company may take action for the non-compliance.
The company, in a statement, said it ‘respectfully’ followed Competition Commission of India’s October 2022 order, and in compliance with that order, it expanded user choice billing to all developers in India.
“The deadline has passed, we are informing developers in India who have not yet implemented one of these options that we will be taking steps to ensure our policy is applied fairly. We continue to comply with local laws and cooperate with local proceedings, as applicable,” said the tech giant in a statement.
The move comes after the anti-trust agency had started a probe amid allegations made by a bunch of Indian start-ups that Google’s in-app billing system violates regulations. Following the direction of CCI and a fine of `936 crore, the tech giant had introduced the billing system. Google, in a blogpost in 2020, clarified the requirements of its payments policy and developers in India have had considerable time to make the necessary changes to their apps.
It gave developers three billing options, which include integrate Google Play’s billing system, offer an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s for users in India, and operate on a consumption-only basis without paying a service fee, even if it is part of a paid service.
It said that its investments in Android and Google Play have helped Indian developers create jobs, go to market faster, grow financially, and reach global audiences. It added that Google Play’s service fees are the lowest among major app stores. Its service fees only apply when a developer sells digital goods or services in their app.
As per Google, today only 3% of developers in India sell digital goods or services and, therefore, would need to pay a service fee. “For the vast majority of developers, our fees are 15% or less, the lowest rates of any major app store, due to the range of pricing programs Google Play offers,” said the company. The company estimates that less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play currently could pay a service fee of above 15%. And this fee is further reduced by 4% if a user pays through an alternative billing system to fairly reflect that Google Play’s billing system has not been used.