Govt approves Rs 17,000 crore incentive for IT hardware 

The earlier version of the PLI for large electronics received a tepid response as cash incentives given under that plan ranged from 1-4% of the incremental sales. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the earlier version offered 2% incentives, which was quite low, whereas in the 2.0 version, the base incentive would be 5%. “In last nine years, electronics manufacturing has increased from a miniscule amount to a significantly large amount. In the last financial year, it has almost touched a major landmark of $105 billion (about Rs 8,65,000 crore) electronics manufacturing in India. There is very good progress in electronics manufacturing overall,” Vaishnaw said.