RBI allows SBIFML to buy 9.9 per cent stake in HDFC Bank

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBIFML to RBI, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing. “we would like to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated May 16, 2023 addressed to SBIFML, has accorded its approval to SBIFML for acquiring up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank Limited,” the bank said.