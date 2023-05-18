SBI's Q4 net zooms 83 per cent to Rs 16,694 crore; FY'23 profit up 59 per cent at Rs 50,232 crore

Sachin Kumar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Beating the analysts’ estimates, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday announced an 83% growth in its net profit at Rs 16,694 crore for the quarter ending March 2023 (Q4FY23), driven by a healthy rise in interest income and lower provisions for bad loans.

In a major milestone, the bank’s net profit for the full year crossed Rs 50,000 crore for the first time at Rs 50,232 crore for Q4FY23, recording a growth of 58.6%. So far only two companies, Reliance Industries and SBI, have managed to cross the Rs 50,000 crore net profit mark in FY23. Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, surged 29.5% in the fourth quarter to Rs 40,393 crore from Rs 31,198 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Other income rose 17.5% to Rs 13,961 crore during the quarter.

The bank witnessed a healthy demand for loans during the quarter and expects a similar trend in the current fiscal. “We expect 12-14% credit growth in the current financial year. Retail will continue to grow, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) also providing opportunities,” Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said in a virtual press conference following the announcement of the bank’s results.

The corporate credit growth is expected to be 10-12%. The chaiman said the infra and the renewables segments are getting good traction and added that there already exist Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of proposals in the pipeline. Gross advances as of March 31 stood at Rs 32.69 lakh crore, a 16% year-on-year (YoY) rise, of which included domestic corporate credit of Rs 9.8 lakh crore, which was up 12.52% and domestic retail credit of Rs 11.79 lakh crore, which rose 17.64% YoY.

The bank will not have any difficulty in raising deposits, said the chairman. “We are currently sitting on excess statutory liquidity ratio securities worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Deposits will not be a factor affecting credit growth for us,” Khara said. The public sector lender’s asset quality improved during the quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) during the quarter declined 7.5% to Rs 90,928 crore from Rs 98,347 crore in the previous quarter. Gross NPA ratio fell by 36 basis points to 2.78% from 3.14% and net NPA ratio fell 10 bps to 0.67% from 0.77%.

SBI is well prepared to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed expected credit loss (ECL) norms, said the chairman. “ECL is fiction and if at all, it becomes a reality, we are very well equipped to deal with them without having any impact on our balance sheet,” he said.

Stellar performance

Rs 50,232 crore: Net profit for FY23, profit crosses Rs 50,000 crore for the first time

58.5%: Rise in net profit for FY23

29.5%: Rise in net interest income in Q4 of FY23

Rs 40,393 crore: Net interest income in Q4 of FY23

Rs 32.69 lakh crore: Gross advances at the end of March 2023

MUMBAI: Beating the analysts’ estimates, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday announced an 83% growth in its net profit at Rs 16,694 crore for the quarter ending March 2023 (Q4FY23), driven by a healthy rise in interest income and lower provisions for bad loans. In a major milestone, the bank’s net profit for the full year crossed Rs 50,000 crore for the first time at Rs 50,232 crore for Q4FY23, recording a growth of 58.6%. So far only two companies, Reliance Industries and SBI, have managed to cross the Rs 50,000 crore net profit mark in FY23. Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, surged 29.5% in the fourth quarter to Rs 40,393 crore from Rs 31,198 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Other income rose 17.5% to Rs 13,961 crore during the quarter. The bank witnessed a healthy demand for loans during the quarter and expects a similar trend in the current fiscal. “We expect 12-14% credit growth in the current financial year. Retail will continue to grow, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) also providing opportunities,” Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said in a virtual press conference following the announcement of the bank’s results.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The corporate credit growth is expected to be 10-12%. The chaiman said the infra and the renewables segments are getting good traction and added that there already exist Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of proposals in the pipeline. Gross advances as of March 31 stood at Rs 32.69 lakh crore, a 16% year-on-year (YoY) rise, of which included domestic corporate credit of Rs 9.8 lakh crore, which was up 12.52% and domestic retail credit of Rs 11.79 lakh crore, which rose 17.64% YoY. The bank will not have any difficulty in raising deposits, said the chairman. “We are currently sitting on excess statutory liquidity ratio securities worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Deposits will not be a factor affecting credit growth for us,” Khara said. The public sector lender’s asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) during the quarter declined 7.5% to Rs 90,928 crore from Rs 98,347 crore in the previous quarter. Gross NPA ratio fell by 36 basis points to 2.78% from 3.14% and net NPA ratio fell 10 bps to 0.67% from 0.77%. SBI is well prepared to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed expected credit loss (ECL) norms, said the chairman. “ECL is fiction and if at all, it becomes a reality, we are very well equipped to deal with them without having any impact on our balance sheet,” he said. Stellar performance Rs 50,232 crore: Net profit for FY23, profit crosses Rs 50,000 crore for the first time 58.5%: Rise in net profit for FY23 29.5%: Rise in net interest income in Q4 of FY23 Rs 40,393 crore: Net interest income in Q4 of FY23 Rs 32.69 lakh crore: Gross advances at the end of March 2023