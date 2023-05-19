Home Business

Infosys slashes Q4 variable payout to 60 per cent

However, the exact payout for each employee is said to differ according to respective grades and departments.

Published: 19th May 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT services firm Infosys has reduced its average variable payout for the March quarter to 60%. However, the exact payout for each employee is said to differ according to respective grades and departments.

Many employees received their quarterly bonus notifications on Thursday. The IT giant in Q1FY23 had lowered the variable payout to 70%, and again 65% in Q2.

Its rival Wipro, which paid 100% variable pay to its employees in Q2, had offered 87% of the variable pay for Q3 ending December 2022 for bands A to B3 across all units.  

Recently at the Q4 earnings conference, Wipro said its employees will be getting an 80% variable payout. Variable payouts are being slashed as all major IT firms have been facing volatile markets, uncertain macroeconomic challenges, and the impact of the global banking crisis. It posted a 7.7% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q4 at `6,128 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys payout
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp