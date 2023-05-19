New tax regime dents life insurers’  first year premium by 30 per cent in April

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The first-year premium of life insurers has plunged 30% to Rs 12,565 crore in April 2023 from Rs 17,940 crore in April 2022, impacted by a change in income tax rules. LIC was hit significantly as its first-year premium reduced sharply by 50.4% to Rs 5,810 crore in April 2023 from Rs 11,716.7 crore in April last year.

“The decline in first-year premiums for life insurers, including LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India), can be attributed to several possible factors. However, one of the major reasons behind this fall could be the change in the tax regime,” Yagnesh Dosshi, co-founder & director, of Raghnall Insurance Broking and Risk Management told this newspaper.

“The new tax regime, which was introduced in April 2020, has made it more difficult for people to claim tax deductions for life insurance premiums. This may have led to lower interest of people for investing in insurance and search of other investment options for better returns alone,” he added.

According to a report by Care Edge, for April 2023, the group premiums dropped significantly by 44.6% compared to the growth rate of 130.3% recorded in April 2022, while individual premiums too dropped but at a much lower rate of 5.4% compared to the growth of 38% in April 2022. “Interestingly, individual premiums for April 2023 have been higher than group premiums, when typically, they have smaller in size compared to group premiums,” noted the report.

The non-single premiums grew by 3.3% in April, while single premiums reported a significantly sharper drop of 43.4%, while in April 2022, both segments had witnessed significant growth with single premiums handily outperforming the non-single premium segment.

