Retirement planning: How much Corpus do you require?

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

I just saw a survey in an American poll that only 20% of the people surveyed think that they can ever retire! Is that not appalling? I mean imagine being told in your 30s or 40s that you will never be able to retire because of your income and expense levels.

Then I began wondering whether the 80% were sure or were they just lacking in confidence? What about the 20% of the respondents? Were they over-confident or just sure?

So I asked a few friends. The answers were on the predicted lines. They had no clue!! Imagine at the age of 44 you have no clue about your retirement. In this cruel world, her retirement could be 6 years away, and she had no clue! In many companies when the management changes hands – could even be from father to son or elder brother to a younger one – they do try to reduce the headcount.

There is just one way to have anything better than a (wild) guess about what your financial future may look like. Plain and simple, do your math and look at your financial numbers. No, you do not need to be a math or physics professor at IIT to do this nor do you need a financial advisor to do this for you! There are enough calculators around the world for you to do this.

You just need some patience and the ability, to be honest with yourself. If you do not have that, see if your spouse has it. If both of you lack then go to a financial planner who understands all this jargon!

Step one is to find out how much you are currently spending! This is easy. Take your bank passbook and your credit card statement – it shows all your cheque-based expenses. See how much cash you withdraw on a monthly basis. Totalling up these numbers tells you how much you spend on a monthly basis. Now add up the annual expenses – like festivities, weddings, etc. That my friend is what you spend. Easy is it not?

Your retirement spending might be lower (if you had paid off all your loans and your kids had gone away) or it might be higher (more travel and medical costs?). Make adjustments and don’t expect to arrive at the perfect number. You have an approximate number. This is surely not a bad start. Most people don’t know what their numbers are and have never thought about it. You have at least made a start!

Remember to adjust this for inflation

So if you are 40 years of age and you are spending Rs 55,000 per month including Rs 10,000 for your kid, it means your expenses are Rs 40,000 per month. This adds up to Rs 480,000 per annum. Add Rs 120,000 for expenses like vacation, festivals, gifts, etc. That makes it R6 lakh p.a. Assuming inflation of 10%, it means your expenses will double every 7 years. So your expenses will be Rs 3 lakh per month when you retire at the age of 60.

Rs3 lakh per month means you need about 360*3 lakh = about Rs 10.8 crore – which is the corpus that you require for retirement. If you do not like it, please don’t kill me. Change the amount that you are spending!

PV Subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire

Rich - Invest C40 a day’

I just saw a survey in an American poll that only 20% of the people surveyed think that they can ever retire! Is that not appalling? I mean imagine being told in your 30s or 40s that you will never be able to retire because of your income and expense levels. Then I began wondering whether the 80% were sure or were they just lacking in confidence? What about the 20% of the respondents? Were they over-confident or just sure? So I asked a few friends. The answers were on the predicted lines. They had no clue!! Imagine at the age of 44 you have no clue about your retirement. In this cruel world, her retirement could be 6 years away, and she had no clue! In many companies when the management changes hands – could even be from father to son or elder brother to a younger one – they do try to reduce the headcount.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There is just one way to have anything better than a (wild) guess about what your financial future may look like. Plain and simple, do your math and look at your financial numbers. No, you do not need to be a math or physics professor at IIT to do this nor do you need a financial advisor to do this for you! There are enough calculators around the world for you to do this. You just need some patience and the ability, to be honest with yourself. If you do not have that, see if your spouse has it. If both of you lack then go to a financial planner who understands all this jargon! Step one is to find out how much you are currently spending! This is easy. Take your bank passbook and your credit card statement – it shows all your cheque-based expenses. See how much cash you withdraw on a monthly basis. Totalling up these numbers tells you how much you spend on a monthly basis. Now add up the annual expenses – like festivities, weddings, etc. That my friend is what you spend. Easy is it not? Your retirement spending might be lower (if you had paid off all your loans and your kids had gone away) or it might be higher (more travel and medical costs?). Make adjustments and don’t expect to arrive at the perfect number. You have an approximate number. This is surely not a bad start. Most people don’t know what their numbers are and have never thought about it. You have at least made a start! Remember to adjust this for inflation So if you are 40 years of age and you are spending Rs 55,000 per month including Rs 10,000 for your kid, it means your expenses are Rs 40,000 per month. This adds up to Rs 480,000 per annum. Add Rs 120,000 for expenses like vacation, festivals, gifts, etc. That makes it R6 lakh p.a. Assuming inflation of 10%, it means your expenses will double every 7 years. So your expenses will be Rs 3 lakh per month when you retire at the age of 60. Rs3 lakh per month means you need about 360*3 lakh = about Rs 10.8 crore – which is the corpus that you require for retirement. If you do not like it, please don’t kill me. Change the amount that you are spending! PV Subramanyam writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C40 a day’