AI adoption: ‘No need to panic about redundancy’

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With artificial intelligence (AI) playing increasingly important role in technology across organisations, many jobseekers believe that generative AI and automation could impact their jobs in future. Recently it was reported that 7,800 IBM jobs could be replaced by AI and automation. Cloud storage company Dropbox also laid off 500 employees as it said it is shifting its focus to AI.

However, experts believe that no jobs will be immediately replaced and that the broader job market should not panic about immediate redundancy. Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently tweeted saying that they would not fire anyone on the team just because they have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant.

“Any large-scale organisation drives automation initiatives that result in workforce shrinkage and productivity improvement. With the rapid adoption of AI, a few companies with advanced AI capabilities, like IBM can replace 2-3% of their workforce within next few months,” said Madhura Moulik, co-founder and director of KarmaV, an AI-based hiring platform.

Moulik said AI automation can gradually take over the iterative, heavy-lifting back-office tasks impacting around one-third of the workforce if this initial trial yields positive results. Mostly, firms will rely on AI to perform tasks such as finance, HR and marketing. Experts also said that instead of worrying about job replacement, tech talents should rejoice about the incremental spike in demand for AI talents and get upskilled to grab the opportunities.

Many companies are now training their employees in AI. TCS on Monday announced the launch of its new offering, TCS Generative AI that leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI services. TCS has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud, and also has over 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year.

Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the company is leveraging generative AI capabilities for its clients. The World Economic Forum in its report said the demand for AI and ML specialists will grow at the fastest rate in the next five years. Kartik Narayan, CEO, TeamLease Services, said, AI can automate data entry tasks and process large volumes of data more efficiently.

AI not to replace jobs immediately, say experts

Experts believe that no jobs will be immediately replaced and that the broader job market should not panic about immediate redundancy. Many companies are now training their employees in AI. TCS on Monday announced the launch of its new offering, TCS Generative AI

BENGALURU: With artificial intelligence (AI) playing increasingly important role in technology across organisations, many jobseekers believe that generative AI and automation could impact their jobs in future. Recently it was reported that 7,800 IBM jobs could be replaced by AI and automation. Cloud storage company Dropbox also laid off 500 employees as it said it is shifting its focus to AI. However, experts believe that no jobs will be immediately replaced and that the broader job market should not panic about immediate redundancy. Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently tweeted saying that they would not fire anyone on the team just because they have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant. “Any large-scale organisation drives automation initiatives that result in workforce shrinkage and productivity improvement. With the rapid adoption of AI, a few companies with advanced AI capabilities, like IBM can replace 2-3% of their workforce within next few months,” said Madhura Moulik, co-founder and director of KarmaV, an AI-based hiring platform.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moulik said AI automation can gradually take over the iterative, heavy-lifting back-office tasks impacting around one-third of the workforce if this initial trial yields positive results. Mostly, firms will rely on AI to perform tasks such as finance, HR and marketing. Experts also said that instead of worrying about job replacement, tech talents should rejoice about the incremental spike in demand for AI talents and get upskilled to grab the opportunities. Many companies are now training their employees in AI. TCS on Monday announced the launch of its new offering, TCS Generative AI that leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI services. TCS has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud, and also has over 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year. Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the company is leveraging generative AI capabilities for its clients. The World Economic Forum in its report said the demand for AI and ML specialists will grow at the fastest rate in the next five years. Kartik Narayan, CEO, TeamLease Services, said, AI can automate data entry tasks and process large volumes of data more efficiently. AI not to replace jobs immediately, say experts Experts believe that no jobs will be immediately replaced and that the broader job market should not panic about immediate redundancy. Many companies are now training their employees in AI. TCS on Monday announced the launch of its new offering, TCS Generative AI