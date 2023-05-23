Home Business

CIL hikes 19 per cent in minimum salary, 25 per cent in allowances

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Coal India Ltd (CIL), India’s largest coal producer, on Monday said it has reached an agreement with its 2.38 lakh strong non-executive workers over the revision of wages. 

CIL has granted a 19% minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021, on emoluments (basic, VDA, SDA & attendance bonus) and a 25% increase in allowances.  The company, in an exchange filing, said, “The Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI consisting of representatives of CIL management, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), five central trade unions i.e. BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and Indian National Mine Workers’ Federation (INMF) on May 20, 2023, recommended and inked National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI for the period of five years w.e.f. 01.07.2021.” 

It said nearly 2.81 lakh employees of CIL & Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) who were on the rolls of the company as of July 1, 2021, would be the beneficiaries  after implementation of the agreement. CIL has made a provision of `9,252.24 crore for a period of 21 months effective July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023, for this effect.  

“The final impact of the 25% increase in allowances will be intimated shortly which is not likely to be significant.”  Wages of the non-executive workers, which account for 94% of CIL’s workforce, are revised every five years. 

