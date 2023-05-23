Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

NEW DELHI: Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday rolled out support for RuPay credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
The users can now link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.
The feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, the company aid in a statement.
"This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country," said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google.
To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Users can tap on the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card.
Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, entering the OTP from their bank.
"The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card," said Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business from NPCI.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.
Meanwhile, the NPCI reported a massive jump in monthly transaction count as the UPI transactions touched 8.7 billion in March.
According to NPCI data, approximately 74 billion transactions worth Rs 125.94 trillion were conducted using UPI in calendar year 2022.
NEW DELHI: Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday rolled out support for RuPay credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Vizhinjam seaport protests: Police station attack was with 'ulterior intention', says Kerala CM
'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently, says Nadav Lapid
Will fight again, against what is wrong: Bilkis Bano on remission given to her rapists
Tamil Nadu amended law that allows Jallikattu seeks to prevent cruelty on animals: State tells SC
India dismisses China's concerns on military exercise with US in Uttarakhand
'Bazball' powers England to new first-day record against Pakistan in 1st Test