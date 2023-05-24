Biocon Q4 net profit up 31 per cent to Rs 313 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Biopharmaceuticals company Biocon on Tuesday posted a 31% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 313 crore compared to Rs 239 crore in the same quarter last year.The pharma company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,774 crore, a 57% increase compared to Rs 2,409 crore in the year-ago period. The Biocon board has also recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30% - Rs 1.50 per equity share. "FY23 has been a transformational year led by acquisition of our partnered biosimilars business from Viatris, which has significantly contributed to Biocon's robust consolidated financials. Revenues grew 38% to Rs 11,550 crore, EBITDA was at Rs 2,888 crore, reporting a 32% growth," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics. Revenue growth was led by Biosimilars at 61%, Research Services at 23% and Generics at 13%. R&D Investments have nearly doubled to Rs 1,119 crore. "Biosimilars continue to be the largest business segment for Biocon, with revenues of Rs 2,102 crore, a growth of 114%, exiting the year on a $1 billion revenue trajectory," she added. "We continue to launch new products in the US, while gaining market share for existing products by securing new contracts. Our regional expansion strategy saw good progress during the fiscal as we entered into partnerships with Zentiva in Europe and Farmanguinhos in Brazil," said Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon.