Home Business

Biocon Q4 net profit up 31 per cent to Rs 313 crore

The Biocon board has also recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30% - Rs 1.50 per equity share.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Biocon

Biocon (Photo | Biocon.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Biopharmaceuticals company Biocon on Tuesday posted a 31% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 313 crore compared to Rs 239 crore in the same quarter last year.The pharma company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,774 crore, a 57% increase compared to Rs 2,409 crore in the year-ago period. The Biocon board has also recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30% - Rs 1.50 per equity share.

“FY23 has been a transformational year led by acquisition of our partnered biosimilars business from Viatris, which has significantly contributed to Biocon’s robust consolidated financials. Revenues grew 38% to Rs 11,550 crore, EBITDA was at Rs 2,888 crore, reporting a 32% growth,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics. Revenue growth was led by Biosimilars at 61%, Research Services at 23% and Generics at 13%. R&D Investments have nearly doubled to Rs 1,119 crore.

“Biosimilars continue to be the largest business segment for Biocon, with revenues of Rs 2,102 crore, a growth of 114%, exiting the year on a $1 billion revenue trajectory,” she added. “We continue to launch new products in the US, while gaining market share for existing products by securing new contracts. Our regional expansion strategy saw good progress during the fiscal as we entered into partnerships with Zentiva in Europe and Farmanguinhos in Brazil,” said Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp