Bourses asked to review Zee-Sony deal nod

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has NSE and BSE to reconsider their approvals granted for the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India.The NCLT has asked BSE and NSE to issue updated no-objection certificates before the next hearing. The case will now be heard by a division bench led by judicial member HV Subba Rao and technical member Madhu Sinha on June 16.

“Counsels of NSE and BSE have raised some fresh points relating to scheme of merger and placed the recent Sebi order dated 25.04.2023 on Shirpur Gold refinery for Bench’s cognizance, where Zee Promoters’ names appear in context of diversion of fund,” noted the order. “The court hereby directs both NSE and BSE to review their earlier approval for Zee-Sony merger scheme and provide their fresh NOCs (No objection certificates) for the same before the next hearing date,” it added. NCLT on May 11 directed exchanges to reassess and validate the non-compete clause of the merger, which was approved by the exchanges and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier this month, Sebi had issued an adverse interim ruling against an entity of the Essel Group that founded Zee, which led to the NCLT directive. Sebi had asked the exchanges to review whether the payment method for the non-compete fee between two Mauritius entities complies with its guidelines.

