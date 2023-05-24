Home Business

Bourses asked to review Zee-Sony deal nod

Earlier this month, Sebi had issued an adverse interim ruling against an entity of the Essel Group that founded Zee, which led to the NCLT directive.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has NSE and BSE to reconsider their approvals granted for the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India.The NCLT has asked BSE and NSE to issue updated no-objection certificates before the next hearing. The case will now be heard by a division bench led by judicial member HV Subba Rao and technical member Madhu Sinha on June 16.

“Counsels of NSE and BSE have raised some fresh points relating to scheme of merger and placed the recent Sebi order dated 25.04.2023 on Shirpur Gold refinery for Bench’s cognizance, where Zee Promoters’ names appear in context of diversion of fund,” noted the order. “The court hereby directs both NSE and BSE to review their earlier approval for Zee-Sony merger scheme and provide their fresh NOCs (No objection certificates) for the same before the next hearing date,” it added. NCLT on May 11 directed exchanges to reassess and validate the non-compete clause of the merger, which was approved by the exchanges and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier this month, Sebi had issued an adverse interim ruling against an entity of the Essel Group that founded Zee, which led to the NCLT directive. Sebi had asked the exchanges to review whether the payment method for the non-compete fee between two Mauritius entities complies with its guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp