Electric two-wheelers sales to take hit as govt reduces subsidy

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sharp reduction in subsidy on electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) offered by the government under FAME 2 Scheme is expected to hamper sales and growth prospectus of the industry as per unit price of various models are set to go up by up to Rs 35,000 from June 1, making them unaffordable for many.

“The sudden reduction in subsidy may lead to a major decline in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, impacting the entire industry for a considerable period of time,” said Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) director general Sohinder Gill on Tuesday.

He added that with the majority of petrol two-wheelers cost less than Rs 1 lakh, a majority of consumers may not wish to spend upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh just factoring in the total cost of ownership.e2W sales are under pressure with total sales plummeting by double-digit figures in April when compared with March sales.

“A gradual transition with sustained subsidies would have been ideal to ensure market growth and reach the international benchmark of 20% EV adoption (presently just 4.9%) before tapering off the subsidies to the customer,” Gill noted. “In the larger context, this may lead to higher bills of crude oil imports and add to the ever-increasing air pollution in most of the Indian cities,” he added.

According to a notification issued on May 21, the Ministry of Heavy Industries revised the FAME-II subsidy amount to Rs 10,000 per kWh as against the earlier amount of Rs 15,000 per kWh. The ministry noted that the cap on incentives for e-2Ws will be 15% of the ex-factory price of vehicles from 40% at present. Owing to this amendment, the subsidy amount, currently pegged between Rs 55,000-60,000 available, for top-selling models such as Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro, will be slashed by more than half.

Ather 450X, which currently costs Rs 172,000 (ex-showroom), gets FAME 2 subsidy of Rs 55,000 and Rs 18,300 state subsidy (in New Delhi). This brings down its on-road price to about Rs 130,000. However, with the latest revision, Ather 450X will see a price hike of over Rs 30,000, making the on-road price of the model a little over Rs 160,000.

