Govt to release Digital India Act draft in first week of June

Published: 24th May 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will release the draft of the Digital India Act (DIA) in the first week of June for consultation, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday.

The Digital India Act, which will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000, proposes to regulate and safeguard users in the rapidly increasing internet economy in India. 

“India is soon going to have 1.3 billion people accessing the internet and these Digital Nagriks should approach the internet without any fear and mistrust, especially as many government services also move to the internet. A safe and trusted internet is a win-win for all stakeholders,” said the minister of state IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

He further said weaponisation of misinformation and disinformation is also a major concern that needs to be addressed, especially with the added catalyst of AI-driven ‘deepfakes’.

