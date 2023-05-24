Home Business

IT services firms leverage generative AI capabilities for clients

Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that accelerate value-creation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many Indian IT services firms have started leveraging generative AI services for clients. From IBM to Google and Microsoft, many global companies have already shared their AI plans. Following TCS’ announcement of its new offering TCS Generative AI that leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI services, Wipro too on Tuesday announced that it is expanding partnership with Google cloud to bring its advanced generative AI capabilities to clients across the globe.

Wipro will integrate Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services—including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundation models—with its own AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry solutions.

The expanded partnership will help unlock new value within enterprises and transform how large-scale businesses operate, Wipro said. Infosys announced the launch of Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that accelerate value-creation.

Topaz democratises data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue streams, Infosys said.For example, a railway company took advantage of Infosys Topaz to build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fit partners from the market, it said.

