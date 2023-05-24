IT staffing industry sees degrowth of 6 per cent in Q4

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IT staffing industry has seen a gradual fall in demand following the second quarter and it intensified in the fourth quarter, leading to a degrowth of 6% in FY23, said an Indian Staffing Federation report. The annual Flexi Staffing Industry Employment Trend Report-2023, released on Tuesday, showed a drop in new employment generation in the IT Flexi Staffing sector, which mirrored the global slowdown in IT hiring and the ongoing process of employment right-sizing across markets.

The industry has experienced a decline of 7.7% year-on-year (YoY). Developments such as the US markets, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the impact of global financial markets had a massive impact on the IT industry, said the report. The repercussions of these events have made firms take measures in order to align their capacity and focus on enhancing productivity to address market pressures, it said.

The report highlights the need for organisations to reassess their operations and adapt to the changing landscape. “This decline in IT staffing industry emphasises the importance of strategic planning and efficiency improvements to navigate the challenges imposed by the geopolitical scenario and meet the evolving demands of market,” the report said.

The apex industry body, which represents the manpower outsourcing industry, said in its report that the industry experienced a double-digit growth of 14% YoY in FY23. Members of the Indian Staffing Federation collectively added 1.77 lakh new flexi jobs during this period. The surge in employment was notable in key sectors such as ecommerce, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, FMCG, consumer durables and healthcare.

Women’s participation in the flexi workforce continued to account for 24% in FY23. Suchita Dutta, executive director, Indian Staffing Federation, said, “Over the past financial year, Indian staffing industry provided a significant number of first-time entrants to the job market with their very first formal employment opportunity.”

Women participation in flexi workforce at 24% in FY23

