SC panel finding, GQG investment push Adani m-cap by Rs 1.5 lakh cr

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A clean chit given by the Supreme Court-appointed six-member expert committee to Adani Group on charges of stock price manipulation and reports of investment firm- GQG Partners LLC increasing stake in Adani group companies pushed up the combined market capitalisation of the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate’s 10-listed firms by about Rs 1.48 lakh crore in just 2 sessions.

After Tuesday’s rally where flagship Adani Enterprises share gained 13% and many other scrips hit their respective upper circuits, the Group’s market value inched towards the Rs 11 lakh crore mark. The same was Rs 19.20 lakh crore on January 24 when Hindenburg Research had published its report. According to reports, US-based investor Rajiv Jain’s GQG has raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani’s group by about 10% and will take part in the conglomerate’s future fundraising.

“Within five years, we would like to be one of the largest investors in Adani Group depending on the valuation, after the family,” Jain, GQG’s chief investment officer, said in an interview to Bloomberg. “We would certainly want to be partners in any of Adani Group’s new offerings.”

Jain added that the value of GQG’s Adani holdings was close to $3.5 billion. He, however, didn’t mention which companies he bought into or what part of the investment value came from direct purchases and rallies in Adani shares.Earlier in March when Adani shares were bleeding because of the Hindenburg report, GQG had invested Rs 15,446 crore into four Adani companies. The value of this investment now stands at about Rs 25,515 crore.

Analysts have pointed out that the Supreme Court panel’s findings have lifted investor confidence towards Adani shares. This combined with the group’s asset monetization and fundraising plans is starting to wane allegations of malpractices.

“Reports of GQG increasing stake after a clean chit by the SC panel appears to be the primary reason behind the current rally. However, it is not like the stocks are undervalued even after correcting up to 70% this year,” said a market analyst requesting anonymity.

NEW DELHI: A clean chit given by the Supreme Court-appointed six-member expert committee to Adani Group on charges of stock price manipulation and reports of investment firm- GQG Partners LLC increasing stake in Adani group companies pushed up the combined market capitalisation of the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate’s 10-listed firms by about Rs 1.48 lakh crore in just 2 sessions. After Tuesday’s rally where flagship Adani Enterprises share gained 13% and many other scrips hit their respective upper circuits, the Group’s market value inched towards the Rs 11 lakh crore mark. The same was Rs 19.20 lakh crore on January 24 when Hindenburg Research had published its report. According to reports, US-based investor Rajiv Jain’s GQG has raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani’s group by about 10% and will take part in the conglomerate’s future fundraising. “Within five years, we would like to be one of the largest investors in Adani Group depending on the valuation, after the family,” Jain, GQG’s chief investment officer, said in an interview to Bloomberg. “We would certainly want to be partners in any of Adani Group’s new offerings.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jain added that the value of GQG’s Adani holdings was close to $3.5 billion. He, however, didn’t mention which companies he bought into or what part of the investment value came from direct purchases and rallies in Adani shares.Earlier in March when Adani shares were bleeding because of the Hindenburg report, GQG had invested Rs 15,446 crore into four Adani companies. The value of this investment now stands at about Rs 25,515 crore. Analysts have pointed out that the Supreme Court panel’s findings have lifted investor confidence towards Adani shares. This combined with the group’s asset monetization and fundraising plans is starting to wane allegations of malpractices. “Reports of GQG increasing stake after a clean chit by the SC panel appears to be the primary reason behind the current rally. However, it is not like the stocks are undervalued even after correcting up to 70% this year,” said a market analyst requesting anonymity.