SpiceJet shares fall 19 per cent on its 18th anniversary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When budget airline SpiceJet was celebrating its 18th anniversary on Tuesday, shares of the airline recorded a fresh 52-week low after plummeting over 19% to Rs 22.65 apiece.The stock is on a declining spree for the past six consecutive sessions and have shredded about 25% during the period. The stock settled 14% lower at Rs 24.16 apiece as the airline continues to face financial headwinds and has undertaken a ‘restructuring exercise’ to further reduce the liabilities.

On May 11, the airline said it has no plans to file for insolvency proceedings like Go First and has started the process of reviving its grounded fleet with $50 million. In a message to the staff, SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh said as part of the airline’s overall growth strategy, “a restructuring exercise is underway to further reduce the liability of the company”.

NEW DELHI: When budget airline SpiceJet was celebrating its 18th anniversary on Tuesday, shares of the airline recorded a fresh 52-week low after plummeting over 19% to Rs 22.65 apiece.The stock is on a declining spree for the past six consecutive sessions and have shredded about 25% during the period. The stock settled 14% lower at Rs 24.16 apiece as the airline continues to face financial headwinds and has undertaken a ‘restructuring exercise’ to further reduce the liabilities. On May 11, the airline said it has no plans to file for insolvency proceedings like Go First and has started the process of reviving its grounded fleet with $50 million. In a message to the staff, SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh said as part of the airline’s overall growth strategy, “a restructuring exercise is underway to further reduce the liability of the company”.